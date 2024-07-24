M8 delays: Glasgow motorway partially closed after multi-vehicle crash as ambulance rushed to scene
The Scottish Ambulance Service said it is in attendance and the situation is “ongoing”. Traffic was described as “very heavy in the area” following the crash.
At 2.20pm, a Traffic Scotland update on social media said: “Traffic slowing on the approach to the closure this afternoon.”
Police Scotland posted on X: “The M8 in Glasgow is closed eastbound at J13 following a crash that happened around 1.10pm. Emergency services are in attendance. Local diversions are in place and road users are advised to avoid the area.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We are in attendance but the incident still ongoing.”
