Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M8 has been partially closed following a multi-vehicle crash. Emergency services are currently at the scene after the collision, which took place at junction 13 eastbound, east of Glasgow at around 1.10pm on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it is in attendance and the situation is “ongoing”. Traffic was described as “very heavy in the area” following the crash.

At 2.20pm, a Traffic Scotland update on social media said: “Traffic slowing on the approach to the closure this afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland posted on X: “The M8 in Glasgow is closed eastbound at J13 following a crash that happened around 1.10pm. Emergency services are in attendance. Local diversions are in place and road users are advised to avoid the area.”