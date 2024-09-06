A major water main burst has caused significant flooding in the Springfield area of Birmingham, leading to road closures that are expected to remain in place throughout the day.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue said the flooding has caused the closure of Stratford Road between Knowle Road and Bromyard Road, and affected Sarehole Road, Shaftmore Lane, and Bromyard Road as motorists are urged to avoid the area.

WMFR also confirmed three fire engines from Kings Norton, Highgate, and Hay Mills stations are at the scene, along with Specialist Technical Rescue firefighters. Crews are working to manage the situation, and a submersible pump is being used to minimise damage to local properties and businesses.

Fire crews continue to use pumps to reduce the water level after a burst water main affected premises in Springfield, Birmingham. | WMFS

Representatives from Severn Trent Water are also present, assessing the source of the leak. An environmental assessment conducted by the water board confirmed that the floodwater is clean.

“Disruption is expected throughout the day. Colleagues from West Midlands Police and Highways are in attendance, assisting with traffic management.”

As of 1pm, fire crews continue to use pumps to reduce the water level after a burst water main affected premises in the area.

The service said: “Firefighters are working with several partners to support people who have been affected by water. No evacuations or rescues have been carried out. There have been no injuries reported.”