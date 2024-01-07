A man in his 60s has died following a fatal two vehicle collision on the M27 between junction 11 and 12.

The police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M27 on Friday afternoon. The police were called at 4:44pm to a report that a blue Nissan Juke had collided with a grey Ford Focus on the hard shoulder of the M27 eastbound, between junctions 11 and 12.

Despite the best efforts the driver of the Nissan, a man in his 60s from Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was on the M27 at the time and saw what happened, or saw the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the incident. The police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured something.