The man's condition is now described as critical.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was knocked down on the A59 in Much Hoole.

The man, aged in his 30s, was struck by a Mazda 2 car while crossing Liverpool New Road at around 6pm on Monday (January 8).

Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is now described as critical.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and those with video footage of the collision to get in touch. A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a collision. The incident happened at about 6pm on Monday (January 8) when a Mazda 2 travelling south towards Southport collided with a pedestrian on the A59 Liverpool New Road at Much Hoole.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is described as critical."

Sgt Thomas Malley, of the Road Policing Unit, added: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any CCTV, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage which could help to get in touch.”