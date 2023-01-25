The airport is spending millions to upgrade facilities for passengers, including shops, bars and restaurants

Manchester Airport has announced a £440 million investment to complete the ongoing transformation of Terminal 2.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said the money will be used for new facilities that will “transform the passenger experience”, including shops, bars, restaurants and airport lounges.

Advertisement

There will also be improvements to the airfield, check-in and baggage reclaim in the final phase of a £1.3 billion transformation programme that has seen Terminal 2 more than double in size.

Manchester Airport has announced a £440 million investment to improve facilities (Photo: Manchester Airport Group)

MAG said around 80% of all passengers will use the expanded terminal when the work is completed in 2025, but the project will also see Terminal 1 close completely.

More than 500 jobs will be created in the two-year construction phase alone, the group added, with the project set to “unlock billions of pounds of economic value for the North over the next decade”.

Advertisement

Independent analysis shows around 16,400 extra jobs will be generated by 2040 as a result of the expansion and its route network, according to York Aviation.

(Photo: Manchester Airport Group)

Advertisement

Charlie Cornish, CEO of MAG, said: “Manchester Airport is a key economic asset for the North, and this investment will maximise the contribution it makes to creating a balanced and globally competitive UK economy.

“Our £1.3bn transformation programme demonstrates our long-term commitment to providing a great airport experience for passengers who travel through Manchester.”

The airport’s managing director Chris Woodroofe said the upgrade of Terminal 2 will provide passengers with “world class facilities”, as well as giving travellers "an unrivalled choice of destinations”.

Advertisement

The expanded Terminal 2 has already welcomed several new airlines to Manchester and seen the launch of key routes, including a new service to Kuwait, a revived service to Beijing and a first UK Transatlantic base for AerLingus.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper added: “As the aviation industry recovers after Covid, it’s great news to see this significant vote of confidence in the UK.

Advertisement