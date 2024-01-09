Mercedes driver, 45, dies in Hampshire crash after hitting bridge
The single-vehicle collision happened in Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, at around 11.25am on Monday, 8 January. The car, a silver Mercedes, hit a bridge.
The only occupant of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Bordon, died at the scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. “Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?” a statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240010197. Alternatively, go online and submit information here