A child has died after a school coach carrying children and staff from a day trip crashed in Somerset.

The coach was carrying 60-70 passengers and was heading back to a nearby middle school in Minehead. A number of people have suffered serious injuries and two children were taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington told reporters: “A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

“This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance, many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.

“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening.

“An investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out.”

The trust which runs the school whose pupils were on the coach that crashed near Minehead, Somerset, has said it is working closely with the emergency services.

In a statement, Beacon Education Multi-Academy Trust, which runs Minehead Middle School, said: “We are working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities following an incident this afternoon to support our pupils, families, and staff at this very difficult time.

“We will update our school community further as soon as more information becomes available, and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we manage this evolving situation with care and sensitivity.”

A resident who lives near the site of a school coach crash near Minehead, Somerset, has described the incident as horrendous.

The person, who did not wish to be named, said: “The coach has gone down the slope. It’s pretty steep around here and it’s a big coach. There are no barriers along there or anything.

“We’re used to it, you don’t even notice it. I can’t believe it happened quite honestly, it’s the biggest thing I have known to go over the slope. It’s horrendous, and I’m just so sorry for all those kids on that coach.”

In a statement posted at 6.30pm, police confirmed: “We can confirm a number of casualties have been conveyed to hospital. The large majority of passengers have been taken to a rest centre in Wheddon Cross and we are working with the school to help them return at the earliest opportunity.”

Officers have been deployed to the school to assist with coordinating the return of pupils. “We would ask any parents to please head there,” the statement added.

The A396 remains closed, and police are urging the public to avoid the area. “We'd please ask people avoid the area so emergency services' response to this incident is not impacted,” the force said.

“We also ask for the public’s patience at this time. This is an ongoing incident and we will provide further updates as soon as they become available.”

Local MP Rachel Gilmour said: “I have heard news about a distressing road traffic incident around Wheddon Cross this afternoon. Emergency services are present, so please give them space to work. My thoughts are with all involved in the incident. I advise everyone travelling across Exmoor this afternoon/evening to check their route before beginning their journey.”