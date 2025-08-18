A man is fighting for life after his tractor fell from a bridge on to a motorway.

Police are trying to piece together what happened after the accident on the M20 yesterday. They want dashcam footage and witnesses after the serious crash.

Kent Police were called at 11.17am on Monday to a report of a collision on an overbridge near Wrotham. They have since established that it was a single-vehicle collision, when a tractor travelling on the A227 Gravesend Road became separated from its trailer and then fell onto the central reservation between junction two and three of the M20.

A tractor that fell onto the M20 motorway from the A227 overbridge , near Wrotham, shortly after 11.15am is removed from the scene | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and is still there in a critical but stable condition.

The motorway was closed westbound between Junction 3 for Addington) and Junction 1 for Swanley, and eastbound between Junction 2 for Wrotham and Junction 3 for much of the day, and also needed resurfacing.

A picture of the scene on the M20 | Patrick Lohlein/PA Wire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Images and footage shared on social media showed a tractor upside down with railings bent in the central reservation.

Large queues of vehicles were forming on either side of the bridge.

Anyone with information is urged to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 18-0475.