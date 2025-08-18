M20 traffic update: Motorway now open both ways after vehicle falls on to carriageway from bridge - man fights for life
Police are trying to piece together what happened after the accident on the M20 yesterday. They want dashcam footage and witnesses after the serious crash.
Kent Police were called at 11.17am on Monday to a report of a collision on an overbridge near Wrotham. They have since established that it was a single-vehicle collision, when a tractor travelling on the A227 Gravesend Road became separated from its trailer and then fell onto the central reservation between junction two and three of the M20.
A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and is still there in a critical but stable condition.
The motorway was closed westbound between Junction 3 for Addington) and Junction 1 for Swanley, and eastbound between Junction 2 for Wrotham and Junction 3 for much of the day, and also needed resurfacing.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident.
Images and footage shared on social media showed a tractor upside down with railings bent in the central reservation.
Large queues of vehicles were forming on either side of the bridge.
Anyone with information is urged to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 18-0475.