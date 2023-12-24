Northern issues 'Don't Travel' alert to passengers on Christmas Eve

Northern has warned passengers not to travel on routes in the North West on Christmas Eve due to limited crew availability

Northern has issued a 'Do Not Travel' alert to passengers on Christmas Eve (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Northern has issued a "do not travel" alert to trail passengers across multiple train lines on Christmas Eve.

One of the most busiest travelling days of the year, people who are trying to travel on Northern lines today have been told to "expect disruption" and have been advised to "check before travelling" as services will finish earlier than usual at around 4pm, with some routes not in operation at all.

Northern is the second largest train company in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across North England. Due to the disruption, ticket restrictions have been lifted, with tickets dated December 24 able to be used today.

Rail passengers have been advised not to travel on the following routes:

Blackpool South – Colne

Wigan – Stalybridge

Clitheroe – Manchester Victoria

Manchester Victoria – Chester

Manchester Piccadilly – Chester (Via Altrincham)

Manchester Piccadilly - Crewe

Craig Harrop, regional director at Northern, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling on Christmas Eve should expect disruption and we are sorry for this. This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas. We strongly advise customers not to travel in the North West on these routes.”