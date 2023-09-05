Northern has launched a flash sale of rail tickets as low as 50p - here’s how to buy

Northern has announced a Flash Sale , with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England from as low as 50p this week. The train operator said it has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets which are up for grabs for two days only.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Northern said its Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday (September 7) and the tickets are valid for travel between Monday (September 11) and Friday, October 20. However, all Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online.

According to the train operator, the top selling routes so far are Hull-York, Leeds-York, Hull-Leeds, Hull-Scarborough, and Leeds-Sheffield.

Mr Powles added: “24 hours-in and the Flash Sale is proving as popular as ever. There’s still plenty of availability for services across the network so use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you.”

50p train tickets - how to buy