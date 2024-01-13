Passenger plane forced to return to airport after a cockpit window crack was found

A passenger plane had to return to the airport after a crack was discovered on the cockpit window mid-air

The Boeing 737-800 All Nippon Airways Flight 1182 was on a domestic journey to Toyama airport but had to return to its departure airport of Sapporo-New Chitose airport. Pictured here is a Japanese airline All Nippon Airways - ANA Airbus A380 takes off during a ceremony for the delivery of the company's first Airbus A380, on March 20, 2019 at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers, southwestern France.

A passenger plane was forced to turn back to its departure airport after a crack was found on a cockpit window in mid-air. The Boeing 737-800 All Nippon Airways Flight 1182 was on a domestic journey to Toyama airport but had to return to its departure airport of Sapporo-New Chitose airport.

Sky News reported that “The crack was found on the outermost of four layers of windows surrounding the cockpit,” a spokesperson for the Japanese airline said. Sky went on to report that the spokesperson also said that “The crack was not something that affected the flight’s control or pressurisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 59 passengers and six crew onboard the flight, but no injuries were reported. Only recently pilots were forced to turn back after a panel blew off the side of an Alaska Airlines Boeing plane after take off.

Reuters reported that “ The incident happened as the jet climbed following takeoff from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, on Jan. 5. As Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 reached just over 16,000 feet, the panel tore off from the side of the jet, leaving a neat, refrigerator-sized, rectangular hole in the aircraft. The pilots immediately signalled that the plane would have to land.”