Passenger plane forced to return to airport after a cockpit window crack was found
A passenger plane had to return to the airport after a crack was discovered on the cockpit window mid-air
A passenger plane was forced to turn back to its departure airport after a crack was found on a cockpit window in mid-air. The Boeing 737-800 All Nippon Airways Flight 1182 was on a domestic journey to Toyama airport but had to return to its departure airport of Sapporo-New Chitose airport.
Sky News reported that “The crack was found on the outermost of four layers of windows surrounding the cockpit,” a spokesperson for the Japanese airline said. Sky went on to report that the spokesperson also said that “The crack was not something that affected the flight’s control or pressurisation.
There were 59 passengers and six crew onboard the flight, but no injuries were reported. Only recently pilots were forced to turn back after a panel blew off the side of an Alaska Airlines Boeing plane after take off.
Reuters reported that “ The incident happened as the jet climbed following takeoff from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, on Jan. 5. As Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 reached just over 16,000 feet, the panel tore off from the side of the jet, leaving a neat, refrigerator-sized, rectangular hole in the aircraft. The pilots immediately signalled that the plane would have to land.”
On board the Alaska Airlines flight were 171 passengers and six crew. The plane had been in service for only just eight weeks and there were several passengers who endured injuries.
