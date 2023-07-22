The delays come as thousands of families set off on holiday to France and further afield on the first summer holiday weekend of the English school holidays

Lorries and cars queue at the Port of Dover, Kent. (Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Drivers aiming to travel over the Channel this weekend are being warned of delays as thousands of holidaymakers set off on what is expected to be the busiest travel day of the summer.

The Port of Dover officials have warned that drivers are currently facing delays of up to 90 minutes to pass through border checks, with those travelling urged to allow extra time for their journey. It has also been reported that these delays could increase to two and a half hours if capacity is breached at peak times.

It comes after English and Welsh schools broke up for the summer last week, with many families taking the first opportunity to begin their summer holidays.

The Port of Dover confirmed that as of 10am on Saturday 22 July 15,901 passengers had set off on ferries towards France. The previous day saw 20,490 passengers pass through the port by around 3pm.

According to travel association Abta, Saturday 22 July is expected to be the day most people travel abroad from the UK.

While drivers may be subjected to some delays in attempting to reach France, the Port of Dover said that traffic had been moving "according to plan".

However, if traffic does pick up and delay times increase, officials also told drivers: “If you miss your ferry, don’t worry, you’ll be on the next available sailing.”

Similar advice was provided by P&O Ferries, who operate the Channel ferry route. The company has told passengers to allow extra time for their journeys to account for border check delays.

Higher passenger numbers have been predicted by bosses, with a combination of the school holidays and train strikes. RMT strikes are hitting services across England today (22 July), with some areas scheduled to have no operating services, as workers operate an overtime ban in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The RAC said that it expected a heavier than normal amount of traffic on the roads, with a predicted 3.1 million leisure trips on Saturday and 2.5 million trips expected on Sunday.

