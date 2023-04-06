Dover declared a “critical” incident last weekend and more disruption is expected over Easter break

Travellers heading to Dover over the Easter weekend are being warned of delays.

Passengers arriving in Kent are facing queues of over an hour and a half on Thursday (6 April). Disruption is expected to be worst on Good Friday as millions of people expected to hit to roads at the start of the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A critical incident was declared at the Port of Dover last weekend as travellers faced huge queues due to poor weather and lengthy processing periods. Thousands of holidaymakers queued for up to 16 hours.

Approximately 20,000 people were caught up in the huge backlog as they waited to have their passports processed at border control. Those on coaches - including thousands of children heading to the French Alps on ski trips - were the worst affected.

But is disruption expected this weekend, what is the cause and what can you expect?

How long are the queues at Port of Dover?

There are queues of “approximately 90 minutes” for passport checks by French officials at the Kent port, ferry operator DFDS wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company told passengers: “Unfortunately due to high volumes of traffic there are queues at border controls. Once you arrive at check-in we will get you away as quick as we can.”

DOVER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Traffic moves through Dover Port on April 03, 2023 in Dover, England. Over the weekend, travellers had reported delays of more than 12 hours for ferries crossing the English Channel. By the early hours of Monday morning, traffic had largely returned to normal. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

What is causing delays at Dover today?

Delays at the port have been blamed on French border officials carrying out extra checks and stamping UK passports following Brexit. Port officials said they held a “urgent review” with ferry operators and the French authorities in an attempt to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s delays.

Is the disruption due to Brexit?

Brexit could have contributed to the recent chaos at Dover, the government has admitted. When questioned over whether Brexit was one of the factors for long queues last weekend, Downing Street suggested that the “new processes” put in place after the UK’s departure from the European Union could have played a part.

Will there be disruptions over Easter?

There are fears travellers at Dover will face more disruption after chaotic scenes last weekend when thousands of people were delayed, reportedly by up to 14 hours. The RAC is predicting that up to 17 million leisure trips by car will take place between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Major roads in south-west England and some in the Home Counties are likely to experience the worst congestion on Good Friday. Queues are likely to be increased by engineering work on the railways, including the closure of London Euston station over the bank holiday weekend.

Ferry companies are asking coach operators booked on sailings on Good Friday – expected to be the busiest day for outbound Easter travel from Dover – to “spread the travel” across the three-day period from Thursday (6 April) to Saturday (8 April) .

Additional “temporary border control infrastructure” has also been installed.

What has the government said?

Transport minister Richard Holden described last weekend’s conditions at Dover as “unacceptable”. He told Sky News: “I don’t want to see kids on coaches or families in cars queueing up and waiting unnecessarily long periods of time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement