A power outage on Monday caused significant disruption across several London Underground lines, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.

The Bakerloo and Suffragette lines were entirely suspended, while the Elizabeth, Jubilee, and Northern lines experienced severe delays and partial suspensions, according to TfL’s website.

A TfL spokesperson told the PA news agency that the issue was caused by a brief outage in south-west London linked to the National Grid. “There was an outage in south-west London for a matter of minutes and everything shut down due to a National Grid issue,” the spokesperson said.

The disruption led to train stoppages across affected lines, with some passengers temporarily stranded underground.

“When the power goes out the trains will have stopped, obviously,” the spokesperson explained. “There’s emergency power on trains and stations so everything wouldn’t have gone completely black, if you were on there, but the trains would have stopped and we would have cleared some stations because there’s no electricity it might not necessarily be safe for them to be open … some people would have probably been stuck in a tunnel for a little bit of time.”

TfL said it is working to restore services and “getting things back up and running again” as quickly as possible.

Officials at the station advised passengers, including those with suitcases, to use buses to travel across central London. The Bakerloo line entrance at Paddington was completely closed, with no estimate for when it would reopen.

TfL staff at the scene confirmed: “It was a power outage. The lights just went off, we don’t know anything else. It’s been about an hour-and-a-half now. We can’t say when it will be fixed.”