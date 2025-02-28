Scotrail issues update after train catches fire in Dundee and causes cancellations and delays

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

28th Feb 2025, 2:17pm

A train has reportedly caught fire in Dundee, Scotland, causing smoke to billow from the engine, leading to major disruptions on the rail network.

Photos posted to social media show thick smoke pouring out of the train. ScotRail confirmed the incident, stating: "Due to an incident between Leuchars and Dundee, the line has been closed."

National Rail also issued a statement: "A fault on a train between Dundee and Leuchars means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between Dundee and Kirkcaldy may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

The disruption is expected to last until midday, affecting key services. ScotRail has warned passengers that trains running between Edinburgh and Aberdeen/Dundee, as well as those between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, will experience "delays, alterations and cancellations."

In an update, ScotRail said they have now provided buses as a replacement transport. It said: “We have two full-size buses at Edinburgh Gateway to run to Dundee, provided by Bay Travel. We have two full-size buses at Dundee to run to Edinburgh Gateway, provided by Merlin Travel and Rennies.”

