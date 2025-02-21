Highways officers have asked drivers not to move cones to try to get across a bridge closed because of strong winds.

The M48 Severn Bridge between England and Wales has been shut because of the weather. All traffic has been diverted to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, a couple of miles further south.

The Severn Bridge, which links south-west England to South Wales has been closed due to high winds | Getty Images

National Highways has said: “We kindly ask that road users do not move any cones to breach the closures as it is extremely unsafe to do so. Wind speeds continue to be monitored.

“Traffic is being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. This bridge is fully open to all traffic.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling the 24/7 contact centre on 0300 123 5000.