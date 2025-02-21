Is the Severn Bridge open? Strong winds close M48 crossing between England and Wales

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

21st Feb 2025, 8:02am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Highways officers have asked drivers not to move cones to try to get across a bridge closed because of strong winds.

The M48 Severn Bridge between England and Wales has been shut because of the weather. All traffic has been diverted to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, a couple of miles further south.

The Severn Bridge, which links south-west England to South Wales has been closed due to high winds The Severn Bridge, which links south-west England to South Wales has been closed due to high winds
The Severn Bridge, which links south-west England to South Wales has been closed due to high winds | Getty Images

National Highways has said: “We kindly ask that road users do not move any cones to breach the closures as it is extremely unsafe to do so. Wind speeds continue to be monitored.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Traffic is being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. This bridge is fully open to all traffic.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling the 24/7 contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Related topics:National HighwaysWales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice