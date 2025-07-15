Severn Bridge traffic update: Strong winds close M48 crossing in Gloucestershire - drivers have to use Prince of Wales Bridge on M4 instead
A motorway bridge has been closed because of strong winds.
The Severn Bridge, which links England and Wales on the M48, is shut both ways in Gloucestershire between Junction 1 for Aust and Junction 2 for Chepstow.
Traffic is being diverted to the M4, to cross at the parallel Prince of Wales Bridge.
