A major route on Sheffield’s ring road is closed this morning following a crash.

Large stretches of St Mary’s Gate and St Mary’s Road coming off of the roundabout with Bramall Lane have been shut by police today (June 17) following a crash involving an unknown number of vehicles at around 6am.

Officers have shut surrounding roads and delays are expected during the morning commute, with severe congestion already building on Bramall Lane as drivers try to navigate around the incident.

