Sheffield road closed after four-car collison, with police at scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in Sheffield has been closed following a four-vehicle collision, with police at the scene.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road in Sheffield was closed this afternoon, Saturday, October 26, following the crash near a junction.

A police car was still at the scene shortly after 3pm, and the road remained sealed off, with one of the cars already moved and a recovery truck in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene of the crash which closed Summerfield Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, on the afternoon of Saturday, October 26 | National World

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called at 1.23pm to reports of a road traffic collision and it sent one ambulance. They were unable to say whether anyone had been taken to hospital.

One of the people involved in the collision said his wife and three daughters, the youngest being just three months old, were in the car with him when it happened but thankfully none of them had been injured.

Another driver said his three-year-old daughter had been in the car with him and thankfully was also not injured.

The street is a busy road just outside Sheffield city centre.