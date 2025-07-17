A major incident has been declared after a coach carrying dozens of schoolchildren was involved in a serious collision on the A396 in Somerset this afternoon.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, the coach was carrying approximately 60 to 70 people and was en route to Minehead Middle School at the time of the crash.

In a statement posted at 6.30pm, police confirmed: “We can confirm a number of casualties have been conveyed to hospital. The large majority of passengers have been taken to a rest centre in Wheddon Cross and we are working with the school to help them return at the earliest opportunity.”

Officers have been deployed to the school to assist with coordinating the return of pupils. “We would ask any parents to please head there,” the statement added.

The A396 remains closed, and police are urging the public to avoid the area. “We'd please ask people avoid the area so emergency services' response to this incident is not impacted,” the force said.

“We also ask for the public’s patience at this time. This is an ongoing incident and we will provide further updates as soon as they become available.”

Local MP Rachel Gilmour said: “I have heard news about a distressing road traffic incident around Wheddon Cross this afternoon. Emergency services are present, so please give them space to work. My thoughts are with all involved in the incident. I advise everyone travelling across Exmoor this afternoon/evening to check their route before beginning their journey.”