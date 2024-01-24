Storm Jocelyn: Junction 34 near Tinsley Viaduct on M1 closed to high-sided & vulnerable vehicles
Junction 34 of the M1 has been closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles
High-sided and vulnerable vehicles are not allowed to pass through a major motorway due to strong winds caused by Storm Jocelyn. National Highways said the M1 within Junction 34 near Tinsley Viaduct is affected by the closure.
They will now be diverted off at Junction 34 to use the lower deck of Tinsley Viaduct and return to the M1 using the entry slip in what is known as an "off and on" closure.
Motorists are also advised to allow extra journey time if the closure impacts their planned route. The Met Office previously issued weather warnings for winds with speeds of up to 80mph and rain which are expected to last until late Wednesday (January 24).
