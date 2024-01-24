Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High-sided and vulnerable vehicles are not allowed to pass through a major motorway due to strong winds caused by Storm Jocelyn. National Highways said the M1 within Junction 34 near Tinsley Viaduct is affected by the closure.

They will now be diverted off at Junction 34 to use the lower deck of Tinsley Viaduct and return to the M1 using the entry slip in what is known as an "off and on" closure.

