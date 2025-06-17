Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the crash between a motorbike and a motorhome | Steve Leath/ National World

A horror crash between a motorbike and a motorhome has left a man fighting for his life.

The collision happened on the A77 near Innermessan, close to Stranraer, in Dumfries and Galloway at around 4.25pm on Monday.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 62-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a black and orange KTM 1290 motorcycle and a white Fiat Talento motorhome.

Constable Scott Costley said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“We are also asking road users in the area at the time to check their dashcam to see if they have any footage that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2212 of Monday June 16.