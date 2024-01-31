Teenage girl dies after being hit by a car in Telford, Shropshire
West Mercia Police confirmed the tragic death after emergency services scrambled to reports of a collision in Telford at 5.15pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning the force announced that a 15-year-old girl had died.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 5.15pm yesterday evening with a report of a collision on West Centre Way in Telford. Officers attended the incident to find a pedestrian and car involved. A girl aged 15 years old was taken to the Birmingham Children's Hospital where she sadly died from her injuries. No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going."
Police said the B5072 between Old Park Roundabout and the Thomas Telford School would be "closed for the next few hours" after the collision on Tuesday, with the route not reopening until around 10pm.
