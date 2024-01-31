A teenage girl has died after being hit by a car in Shropshire

West Mercia Police confirmed the tragic death after emergency services scrambled to reports of a collision in Telford at 5.15pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning the force announced that a 15-year-old girl had died.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 5.15pm yesterday evening with a report of a collision on West Centre Way in Telford. Officers attended the incident to find a pedestrian and car involved. A girl aged 15 years old was taken to the Birmingham Children's Hospital where she sadly died from her injuries. No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going."

