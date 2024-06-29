Traffic delays on the M1 near Doncaster due to a lorry on fire
There are currently traffic delays on the M1 near Doncaster due to a lorry being on fire.
The incident is on the southbound carriageway at junction 32. The event is expected to clear between 3.45pm and 4pm with normal traffic conditions due to return at the same time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
