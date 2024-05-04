The sign says the magical roadworks finished before they even started

The sign on Portsmouth Road warns drivers of temporary traffic lights on the road from “30 May 2024 till 24 May 2024”. Pic: John Oram/Facebook

The sign on Portsmouth Road, apparently in Lee-on-the-Solent, warns drivers of temporary traffic lights on the road from “30 May 2024 till 24 May 2024”, having got the finish date wrong. The picture shows cones and the temporary lights in position alongside a warning sign of roadworks.

John Oram posted the picture of the sign on Portsmouth Road at the junction of Cherque Way onto The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel Facebook page said: “This is the kind of nonsense we have to put up with in addition to the disruption. Not photoshopped.”

And readers were quick to react to the error. Responding to the post, one person said the sign “probably should say 2025”. Another said: “Good lord, obviously not checked before it was put out.”

A third posted: “Contact the contractor, Marty McFly, for further details.” A fourth wrote: “We have one exactly the same in Lee-on-the-Solent.”