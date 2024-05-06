Train delays: landslip causes cancellations to Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Southern services
A landslip has caused numerous train delays and cancellations to services across the south-east of England.
Travellers hoping to get to Gatwick Airport will be affected, as well as trains serving London, Sussex and Hertfordshire. As well as the landslip, a signalling fault is also causing disruption.
Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services have all been hit after a sensor system in Balcombe, Sussex, detected a possible landslip, our sister site SussexWorld reported. A statement by Southern Rail said: “Following a landslip near Balcombe, and an earlier signalling problem in the same area, trains have been severely disrupted between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.
“All lines are now open, but Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will continue to be affected. Please leave at least 45 minutes of extra time to get to your destination.
"Where available, you can use your ticket interchangeably between Southern, Thameslink, or Gatwick Express services on any reasonable route. However, because services via Haywards Heath are severely disrupted, these options may not get you to your destination straight away.”
The rail operator said the following routes are affected:
- Southern services between London Victoria, Haywards Heath and Eastbourne / Ore
- Southern services between London Victoria and Littlehampton
- Thameslink services between Bedford and Brighton
- Gatwick Express services between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton
- Thameslink services between Royston and Brighton
