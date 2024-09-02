Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Transport for London confirm "ongoing cyber security incident" in the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) - which operates the Tube as well as London buses, trams and overline services - has been hit by a cyber attack.

A message greeting visitors on the TfL website says there is "ongoing cyber security incident" in the capital - though it says there is currently no evidence customer data has been compromised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are currently dealing with an ongoing cyber security incident," the message said. "At present, there is no evidence that any customer data has been compromised and there has been no impact on TfL services.

Transport for London confirm "ongoing cyber security incident" in the capital. Picture: stock.adobe.com

"The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us, and we have taken immediate action to prevent any further access to our systems."

It said bosses are "working closely with the relevant government agencies" to respond to the incident. "We will update you further when the incident has been resolved," the statement added.