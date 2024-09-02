Transport for London confirm "ongoing cyber security incident" in the capital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Transport for London (TfL) - which operates the Tube as well as London buses, trams and overline services - has been hit by a cyber attack.
A message greeting visitors on the TfL website says there is "ongoing cyber security incident" in the capital - though it says there is currently no evidence customer data has been compromised.
"We are currently dealing with an ongoing cyber security incident," the message said. "At present, there is no evidence that any customer data has been compromised and there has been no impact on TfL services.
"The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us, and we have taken immediate action to prevent any further access to our systems."
It said bosses are "working closely with the relevant government agencies" to respond to the incident. "We will update you further when the incident has been resolved," the statement added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.