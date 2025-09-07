Tube strikes have started - and will wreak havoc on travel across London for the next five days.

The strikes started at midnight and will go on until 11.59pm on Thursday, although morning services are still likely to be badly affected for Friday’s rush hour.

Tube strikes have started in London today and will last a week | Getty Images

Here’s how Transport for London have explained the strike effects

Sunday, September 7

Disruption is expected across the tube network

Limited services running

Services that run will finish early

No service after 6pm

Docklands Light Railway running normal service, although stations shared with tube lines could see disruption

Monday, September 8

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR running normally

Tuesday, September 9

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR not running as on strike

Wednesday, September 10

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR running normally

Thursday, September 11

Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service

No service before 8am

No service after 6pm

DLR not running as on strike

Friday, September 12

No tube service before 8am, with normal service on all lines by late morning

Normal DLR service

There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line, but like the DLR when it is running, stations shared with tube services could see disruption. Trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street between 7.30am and after 10.30pm on Monday and Wednesday, and will not stop before 8am on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Tube strikes will mean some stations served by Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink will be shut and train times altered. Passengers have been told to expect trains to be much busier than usual. The affected stations are:

Farringdon (Thameslink)

Moorgate (Great Northern)

Old Street (Great Northern)

Essex Road (Great Northern)

Highbury and Islington (Great Northern)

Drayton Park (Great Northern)

Wembley Central (Southern)

Harrow and Wealdstone (Southern)

London Underground station staff will not be available to open some of these stations at certain times on some days, meaning passengers will not be able to enter or exit and trains will not call there.