Tube strikes: Full list of lines affected in this week's walkout as Transport for London staff down tools - including Elizabeth Line update
The strikes started at midnight and will go on until 11.59pm on Thursday, although morning services are still likely to be badly affected for Friday’s rush hour.
Here’s how Transport for London have explained the strike effects
Sunday, September 7
- Disruption is expected across the tube network
- Limited services running
- Services that run will finish early
- No service after 6pm
- Docklands Light Railway running normal service, although stations shared with tube lines could see disruption
Monday, September 8
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR running normally
Tuesday, September 9
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR not running as on strike
Wednesday, September 10
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR running normally
Thursday, September 11
- Disruption expected across tube network with little or no service
- No service before 8am
- No service after 6pm
- DLR not running as on strike
Friday, September 12
- No tube service before 8am, with normal service on all lines by late morning
- Normal DLR service
There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line, but like the DLR when it is running, stations shared with tube services could see disruption. Trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street between 7.30am and after 10.30pm on Monday and Wednesday, and will not stop before 8am on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Tube strikes will mean some stations served by Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink will be shut and train times altered. Passengers have been told to expect trains to be much busier than usual. The affected stations are:
- Farringdon (Thameslink)
- Moorgate (Great Northern)
- Old Street (Great Northern)
- Essex Road (Great Northern)
- Highbury and Islington (Great Northern)
- Drayton Park (Great Northern)
- Wembley Central (Southern)
- Harrow and Wealdstone (Southern)
London Underground station staff will not be available to open some of these stations at certain times on some days, meaning passengers will not be able to enter or exit and trains will not call there.