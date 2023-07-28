Telling news your way
UK councils earning up to £12 million from bus lane fines - full list of worst offenders

One local council made more than £12 million in a year from motorists who strayed into bus lanes

By Claire Schofield
2 minutes ago

Local councils across the UK are making millions of pounds from fining motorists who stray into bus lanes, new figures show.

Motor experts at Moneybarn analysed Freedom of Information (FOI) data to uncover the number of fines issued across UK local authorities and the total income generated from these fines.

FOI requests were sent to 50 of the biggest UK local council areas by population size, plus the 32 London boroughs and the City of London, making 83 requests in total. Of these, 55 councils supplied the full information requested - 27 in London and 28 for the rest of the UK.

The data requested was the total number of bus lane penalty notice charges (PCNs) that were handed out by local authorities in the 2021/22 financial year, plus the revenue from these, to reveal which council makes the most income from bus lane fines.

Local councils across the UK are making millions of pounds from fining motorists who stray into bus lanes (Photo: Adobe)Local councils across the UK are making millions of pounds from fining motorists who stray into bus lanes (Photo: Adobe)
Local councils across the UK are making millions of pounds from fining motorists who stray into bus lanes (Photo: Adobe)

Findings showed that Manchester City Council raked in the most money from such fines, generating an annual income of £12.95 million in the 2021/22 financial year. This money was raised from 174,963 fines handed out to motorists in Manchester - almost £10 million more than the previous year.

Bristol Council made the second highest income, with bus lane fines generating £4.96 million. In the previous year, the council generated £2.04 million from these fines showing its income has more than doubled. The funds came from a total of 176,368 PCNs being issued - more than anywhere else in the country, according to the research.

Birmingham City Council ranked in third with a total of £4.84 million generated from 176,299 bus lane fines last year - an increase of more than £3.5 million on the previous year.

As for the London boroughs, Lambeth Council was found to make the most, generating more than £2 million in revenue from 44,701 PCNs - amounting to an average of over £6,000 per day. Across all of the 27 boroughs in the capital that supplied information, the average revenue from bus lane fines was £468,000.

UK councils earning the most from bus lane fines

Listed are the 28 local councils across the UK earning the most revenue from bus lane fines, according to research from Moneybarn:

PCN revenue generated
Local AuthorityDailyWeeklyAnnualPCNs Issued
Manchester£35,462£248,916£12,943,649174,963
Bristol£13,600£95,462£4,964,000176,368
Birmingham£13,283£93,235£4,848,199176,299
Brighton and Hove£9,902£69,508£3,614,403138,704
Glasgow£9,396£65,950£3,429,40795,068
Nottingham£9,384£65,870£3,425,237121,723
Sheffield£5,677£39,848£2,072,09291,737
Edinburgh£4,565£32,044£1,666,30158,448
Bradford£3,734£26,207£1,362,76950,899
Leeds£3,309£23,226£1,207,73831,761
Walsall£2,994£21,018£1,092,92144,750
Cardiff£2,904£20,382£1,059,85533,083
Leicester£2,774£19,471£1,012,47933,756
West Northamptonshire£2,603£18,272£950,12436,463
Coventry£2,575£18,076£939,95929,962
County Durham£2,223£15,602£811,29329,172
Doncaster£1,909£13,400£696,77926,347
Newcastle upon Tyne£1,829£12,836£667,48224,033
Sandwell£1,682£11,809£614,05028,843
North Northamptonshire£1,238£8,691£451,93216,015
Kirklees£1,215£8,529£443,53315,218
South Gloucestershire£928£6,511£338,54611,971
Cheshire West and Chester£645£4,531£235,6077,236
Medway£383£2,690£139,8814,232
Northumberland£371£2,603£135,3806,269
Central Bedfordshire£279£1,960£101,9313,239
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole£185£1,301£67,6442,414
Stockport£161£1,133£58,9252,039

London boroughs earning the most from bus lane fines

Listed are the 27 London boroughs earning the most revenue from bus lane fines, according to research from Moneybarn:

PCN revenue generated
Local AuthorityDailyWeeklyAnnuallyPCNs Issued
Lambeth£6,357£44,620£2,320,21644,107
Ealing£6,241£43,810£2,278,11138,860
Waltham Forest£5,288£37,118£1,930,13731,194
Kingston upon Thames£1,917£13,458£699,81010,769
Haringey£1,735£12,176£633,17012,230
Newham£1,654£11,611£603,77612,733
Hammersmith and Fulham£1,587£11,141£579,32410,814
Havering£1,526£10,712£557,0019,555
Bromley£1,430£10,035£521,8239,741
Southwark£1,380£9,686£503,6698,374
Harrow£1,215£8,527£443,4288,265
Enfield£990£6,951£361,47411,662
Camden£990£6,947£361,2695,973
Tower Hamlets£857£6,012£312,6443,053
Brent£854£5,995£311,7277,544
Merton£768£5,392£280,4094,693
Hackney£682£4,790£249,0675,902
Islington£678£4,760£247,4964,738
Barnet£654£4,592£238,75919,821
Hillingdon£529£3,712£193,0434,059
Hounslow£462£3,246£168,8043,206
Lewisham£317£2,228£115,8761,957
Barking and Dagenham£244£1,710£88,92823,601
Richmond upon Thames£235£1,651£85,8421,253
Sutton£103£724£37,626557
Greenwich£11£77£3,9948,818
Wandsworth£1£9£45513

How to appeal a bus lane fine

Motorists who receive a bus lane fine and feel it was issued unfairly may be able to appeal it.

Reasons for appealing the fine can include if your vehicle was taken without your consent, the traffic order was invalid, or if the alleged contravention did not happen - i.e. you didn’t actually drive in the bus line.

You could also have grounds for appeal if the council sent the fine by mistake, or the bus lane signs and marking were not correctly displayed.

