One local council made more than £12 million in a year from motorists who strayed into bus lanes

Local councils across the UK are making millions of pounds from fining motorists who stray into bus lanes, new figures show.

Motor experts at Moneybarn analysed Freedom of Information (FOI) data to uncover the number of fines issued across UK local authorities and the total income generated from these fines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FOI requests were sent to 50 of the biggest UK local council areas by population size, plus the 32 London boroughs and the City of London, making 83 requests in total. Of these, 55 councils supplied the full information requested - 27 in London and 28 for the rest of the UK.

The data requested was the total number of bus lane penalty notice charges (PCNs) that were handed out by local authorities in the 2021/22 financial year, plus the revenue from these, to reveal which council makes the most income from bus lane fines.

Local councils across the UK are making millions of pounds from fining motorists who stray into bus lanes (Photo: Adobe)

Findings showed that Manchester City Council raked in the most money from such fines, generating an annual income of £12.95 million in the 2021/22 financial year. This money was raised from 174,963 fines handed out to motorists in Manchester - almost £10 million more than the previous year.

Bristol Council made the second highest income, with bus lane fines generating £4.96 million. In the previous year, the council generated £2.04 million from these fines showing its income has more than doubled. The funds came from a total of 176,368 PCNs being issued - more than anywhere else in the country, according to the research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Birmingham City Council ranked in third with a total of £4.84 million generated from 176,299 bus lane fines last year - an increase of more than £3.5 million on the previous year.

As for the London boroughs, Lambeth Council was found to make the most, generating more than £2 million in revenue from 44,701 PCNs - amounting to an average of over £6,000 per day. Across all of the 27 boroughs in the capital that supplied information, the average revenue from bus lane fines was £468,000.

UK councils earning the most from bus lane fines

Listed are the 28 local councils across the UK earning the most revenue from bus lane fines, according to research from Moneybarn:

PCN revenue generated Local Authority Daily Weekly Annual PCNs Issued Manchester £35,462 £248,916 £12,943,649 174,963 Bristol £13,600 £95,462 £4,964,000 176,368 Birmingham £13,283 £93,235 £4,848,199 176,299 Brighton and Hove £9,902 £69,508 £3,614,403 138,704 Glasgow £9,396 £65,950 £3,429,407 95,068 Nottingham £9,384 £65,870 £3,425,237 121,723 Sheffield £5,677 £39,848 £2,072,092 91,737 Edinburgh £4,565 £32,044 £1,666,301 58,448 Bradford £3,734 £26,207 £1,362,769 50,899 Leeds £3,309 £23,226 £1,207,738 31,761 Walsall £2,994 £21,018 £1,092,921 44,750 Cardiff £2,904 £20,382 £1,059,855 33,083 Leicester £2,774 £19,471 £1,012,479 33,756 West Northamptonshire £2,603 £18,272 £950,124 36,463 Coventry £2,575 £18,076 £939,959 29,962 County Durham £2,223 £15,602 £811,293 29,172 Doncaster £1,909 £13,400 £696,779 26,347 Newcastle upon Tyne £1,829 £12,836 £667,482 24,033 Sandwell £1,682 £11,809 £614,050 28,843 North Northamptonshire £1,238 £8,691 £451,932 16,015 Kirklees £1,215 £8,529 £443,533 15,218 South Gloucestershire £928 £6,511 £338,546 11,971 Cheshire West and Chester £645 £4,531 £235,607 7,236 Medway £383 £2,690 £139,881 4,232 Northumberland £371 £2,603 £135,380 6,269 Central Bedfordshire £279 £1,960 £101,931 3,239 Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole £185 £1,301 £67,644 2,414 Stockport £161 £1,133 £58,925 2,039

London boroughs earning the most from bus lane fines

Listed are the 27 London boroughs earning the most revenue from bus lane fines, according to research from Moneybarn:

PCN revenue generated Local Authority Daily Weekly Annually PCNs Issued Lambeth £6,357 £44,620 £2,320,216 44,107 Ealing £6,241 £43,810 £2,278,111 38,860 Waltham Forest £5,288 £37,118 £1,930,137 31,194 Kingston upon Thames £1,917 £13,458 £699,810 10,769 Haringey £1,735 £12,176 £633,170 12,230 Newham £1,654 £11,611 £603,776 12,733 Hammersmith and Fulham £1,587 £11,141 £579,324 10,814 Havering £1,526 £10,712 £557,001 9,555 Bromley £1,430 £10,035 £521,823 9,741 Southwark £1,380 £9,686 £503,669 8,374 Harrow £1,215 £8,527 £443,428 8,265 Enfield £990 £6,951 £361,474 11,662 Camden £990 £6,947 £361,269 5,973 Tower Hamlets £857 £6,012 £312,644 3,053 Brent £854 £5,995 £311,727 7,544 Merton £768 £5,392 £280,409 4,693 Hackney £682 £4,790 £249,067 5,902 Islington £678 £4,760 £247,496 4,738 Barnet £654 £4,592 £238,759 19,821 Hillingdon £529 £3,712 £193,043 4,059 Hounslow £462 £3,246 £168,804 3,206 Lewisham £317 £2,228 £115,876 1,957 Barking and Dagenham £244 £1,710 £88,928 23,601 Richmond upon Thames £235 £1,651 £85,842 1,253 Sutton £103 £724 £37,626 557 Greenwich £11 £77 £3,994 8,818 Wandsworth £1 £9 £455 13

How to appeal a bus lane fine

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorists who receive a bus lane fine and feel it was issued unfairly may be able to appeal it.

Reasons for appealing the fine can include if your vehicle was taken without your consent, the traffic order was invalid, or if the alleged contravention did not happen - i.e. you didn’t actually drive in the bus line.