Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists were left baffled after a horse was spotted charging down a dual carriageway - in the wrong direction. Richard Saxel, 50, was driving north on the A3 when he saw the thoroughbred running towards him.

Footage shows the bizarre moment the riderless horse sprints past. Richard, who saw the animal near Guildford, Surrey, on Saturday (January 27), said: "I became aware of all the traffic travelling south flashing their headlights. I thought it was a VIP in a convoy. Then the traffic on my side starts peeling left and right."