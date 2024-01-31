Telling news your way
Watch: The moment thoroughbred horse spotted charging down wrong side of the A3 dual carriageway

The horse was spotted galloping the wrong way down a duel carriageway over the weekend

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
Motorists were left baffled after a horse was spotted charging down a dual carriageway - in the wrong direction. Richard Saxel, 50, was driving north on the A3 when he saw the thoroughbred running towards him.

Footage shows the bizarre moment the riderless horse sprints past. Richard, who saw the animal near Guildford, Surrey, on Saturday (January 27), said: "I became aware of all the traffic travelling south flashing their headlights. I thought it was a VIP in a convoy. Then the traffic on my side starts peeling left and right."

Richard added: "I saw this horse galloping down the road. It was saddled so it must gave escaped its rider. It just kept running and running - it must have gone a mile down the road."

