London Waterloo station disruption: train operator South Western Railway says ‘do not travel’

A signalling problem at Waterloo has led to a significantly reduced service.

Andre Langlois
By Andre Langlois
2 hours ago

South Western Railway (SWR) has issued a warning not to travel to London Waterloo on Thursday morning (April 13).

The operator said a major “signalling problem” at the station means that services will be significantly reduced, NationalWorld’s sister site LondonWorld reports. SWR said in a statement: “A major signalling problem that developed overnight at London Waterloo means that a significantly reduced service will operate to and from Waterloo this morning.

“We're advising customers not to attempt [to] travel to or from London Waterloo this morning as a result.

“Disruption will affect other services on the wider network so please check before you travel. We’re sorry for the disruption this morning. Engineers are working to restore signalling however we expect disruption to last for most of the day.”

Waterloo is the busiest railway station in Britain. SWR provides services into Surrey and Berkshire, as well as to Bristol, Exeter, Weymouth, Southampton and Portsmouth.

