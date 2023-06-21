National Rail Enquiries confirmed “major disruption” between Watford Junction and Clapham Junction/London Euston and said that all lines between the stations were blocked and would remain closed until 6.30pm.

Services to and from Euston are affected (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Rail passengers in London are facing major disruption after a person was hit by a train between Watford Junction and Euston station.

All services between the two stations are currently suspended and travellers have been told trains will be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour until at least 6pm as emergency services deal with the incident.

National Rail Enquiries confirmed “major disruption” between Watford Junction and Clapham Junction/London Euston and said that all lines between the stations were blocked and would remain closed until 6pm. In a travel update it said: “A person has been struck by a train on lines between London Euston and Watford Junction. Whilst the emergency services are in attendance, lines will be blocked and power to these lines will be switched off.”

The incident has seen almost all London Overground services suspended and is affected services run by three other operators. Avanti West Coast services between Euston and Edinburgh; Glasgow Central; Blackpool North; Manchester Piccadilly; Holyhead; Chester and Birmingham New Street have been affected, as have LNER trains between London and Crewe; Birmingham New Street; Milton Keynes Central; Tring and St Albans Abbey. Southern trains between Watford Junction and East Croydon are also affected.

Passengers with tickets on affected services have been told to allow at least 30 extra minutes for the journeys and been advised to consider alternative routes.

The train operators also confirmed that pre-booked tickets would be accepted at no extra cost on a number of alternative services:

Avanti West Coast

TransPennine Express between Leeds / Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly

LNER between Glasgow Central and London Kings Cross

Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Snow Hill and London Marylebone

East Midlands Railway between Sheffield and London St Pancras International

CrossCountry via any reasonable route

London Northwestern Railway

Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham New Street

CrossCountry between Reading / Stoke-on-Trent / Leicester / Derby and Birmingham New Street

East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International / Derby and Crewe

London Northwestern Railway between London St Pancras International and Bedford and also between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey

West Midlands Railway between Worcester and Birmingham New Street and also between Leamington Spa and Nuneaton

London Underground on the Metropolitan line and Circle / Hammersmith & City line

London Overground

Any reasonable route using

Chiltern Railways

London Northwestern Railway

London Underground

Southern

Thameslink

Southern