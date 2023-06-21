Rail passengers in London are facing major disruption after a person was hit by a train between Watford Junction and Euston station.
All services between the two stations are currently suspended and travellers have been told trains will be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour until at least 6pm as emergency services deal with the incident.
National Rail Enquiries confirmed “major disruption” between Watford Junction and Clapham Junction/London Euston and said that all lines between the stations were blocked and would remain closed until 6pm. In a travel update it said: “A person has been struck by a train on lines between London Euston and Watford Junction. Whilst the emergency services are in attendance, lines will be blocked and power to these lines will be switched off.”
The incident has seen almost all London Overground services suspended and is affected services run by three other operators. Avanti West Coast services between Euston and Edinburgh; Glasgow Central; Blackpool North; Manchester Piccadilly; Holyhead; Chester and Birmingham New Street have been affected, as have LNER trains between London and Crewe; Birmingham New Street; Milton Keynes Central; Tring and St Albans Abbey. Southern trains between Watford Junction and East Croydon are also affected.
Passengers with tickets on affected services have been told to allow at least 30 extra minutes for the journeys and been advised to consider alternative routes.
The train operators also confirmed that pre-booked tickets would be accepted at no extra cost on a number of alternative services:
Avanti West Coast
- TransPennine Express between Leeds / Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly
- LNER between Glasgow Central and London Kings Cross
- Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Snow Hill and London Marylebone
- East Midlands Railway between Sheffield and London St Pancras International
- CrossCountry via any reasonable route
London Northwestern Railway
- Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham New Street
- CrossCountry between Reading / Stoke-on-Trent / Leicester / Derby and Birmingham New Street
- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International / Derby and Crewe
- London Northwestern Railway between London St Pancras International and Bedford and also between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey
- West Midlands Railway between Worcester and Birmingham New Street and also between Leamington Spa and Nuneaton
- London Underground on the Metropolitan line and Circle / Hammersmith & City line
London Overground
Any reasonable route using
- Chiltern Railways
- London Northwestern Railway
- London Underground
- Southern
- Thameslink
Southern
- London Underground between central London and Watford Junction, and London Euston and London Terminals. Also on
- Central line (for Shepherds Bush)
- Bakerloo line (for Wembley Central and Harrow and Wealdstone)
- Metropolitan line (for Wembley Park and Harrow on the Hill)
- West Brompton Earls Court District line