Rail passengers across Britain face disruption due to a fault with a radio system used by train drivers and signallers.

Train information website National Rail Enquiries said trains “across the network” are having to start their journeys later because of the failure of the onboard GSM-R system, and “may be subject to cancellations or alterations”.

Elizabeth line trains serving Reading and Heathrow airport are affected.

ScotRail passengers are being permitted to travel via “any reasonable route” because of the issue.

The failure with the GSM-R system “is currently being investigated”, National Rail Enquiries said.

Trains across the country could face delays due to a radio problem | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

What is GSM-R?

GSM-R stands for Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway and is an international wireless communications standard for railway communication and applications.

It is used for communication between train and railway control centres. It can be used at speeds of up to 300mph so communication is not lost even at high speed.

It is used by 38 countries across the world, including all member states of the European Union and countries in Asia, Eurasia and northern Africa.

Rail passengers who are delayed by more than 15 minutes or see services cancelled can claim money back using the Delay Repay scheme. Passengers apply to the train companies for the money.