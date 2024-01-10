Several trains have been cancelled or delayed after a person was hit by a train between York and Northallerton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was confirmed by LNER today (Jan 10) that many trains using the East Coast Mainline between York and Northallerton have been cancelled or delayed due to what was intially reported as a “major incident”.

The lines were closed to allow emergency services to safely carry out their work as a person had been hit by a train, the train operator confirmed in an update on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not just LNER trains that have been impacted – due to the line being closed all trains run by CrossCountry, Grand Central, Lumo and TransPennine Express using this line have also been cancelled or delayed.

Routes affected include:

CrossCountry between Plymouth / Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh, and between Plymouth / Reading / Derby and Newcastle.

Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Sunderland.

LNER between London Kings Cross and Sunderland / Newcastle / Berwick-upon-Tweed / Edinburgh / Stirling, and also between Leeds and Aberdeen.

Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh.

TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street / York and Newcastle, and also between Manchester Airport and Saltburn.

LNER said: “Trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. We anticipate major disruption will continue until 11:00.”

Customers looking to travel in this area are urged to seek alternative routes.

For those travelling CrossCountry, customers may use their ticket on the following services at no extra cost:

LNER via any reasonable route

Northern between Leeds and York

TransPennine Express between Leeds and Newcastle

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers travelling via Grand Central may use their ticket on LNER services via any reasonable route at no extra cost.

LNER customers may use their ticket on the following services at no extra cost:

CrossCountry via any reasonable route

Grand Central via any reasonable route

Great Northern between London Kings Cross and Peterborough

Lumo via any reasonable route

Northern between Leeds and York

Thameslink between London St Pancras International and Peterborough

TransPennine Express between Manchester / Leeds / York / Newcastle and Edinburgh

Lumo customers may use their ticket on LNER services via any reasonable route at no extra cost.

Those travelling via TransPennine Express may use their ticket on the following services at no extra cost:

Northern between Leeds and York, and between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly via Saltburn, and also between Darlington and Saltburn

East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly

LNER via any reasonable route

CrossCountry between Newcastle and Leeds

Advertisement

Advertisement

LNER also confirmed road replacement transport is being requested to run between York and Darlington / Middlesbrough.