The 11-year-old died suddenly at a home in Lancaster on Saturday (March 2)

An 11-year-old boy from Preston has died in an 'unexplained incident' after he was found unresponsive at a home in Lancaster.

Paramedics were called to the address in Greenset Close at around 12pm and the boy was taken to hospital. Sadly, the youngster could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported to Lancashire Police who are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The force said his death is currently being treated as 'unexplained'.

It is understood the boy and his family are from Preston but had moved to Lancaster.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 12.04pm on Saturday (March 2) to an address on Greenset Close in Lancaster to a report of a sudden death.

"Emergency services attended and found an 11 year old boy unresponsive. Sadly he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been informed.

"A police investigation is ongoing and the boys family are being supported by officers and our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.