Schoolboy, aged just 11, dies 'unexpectedly' at home as police investigate his 'unexplained death'
An 11-year-old boy from Preston has died in an 'unexplained incident' after he was found unresponsive at a home in Lancaster.
Paramedics were called to the address in Greenset Close at around 12pm and the boy was taken to hospital. Sadly, the youngster could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The incident was reported to Lancashire Police who are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The force said his death is currently being treated as 'unexplained'.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 12.04pm on Saturday (March 2) to an address on Greenset Close in Lancaster to a report of a sudden death.
"Emergency services attended and found an 11 year old boy unresponsive. Sadly he was later pronounced dead.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been informed.
"A police investigation is ongoing and the boys family are being supported by officers and our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.
"If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police on 101 Log 0527 of March 2."
