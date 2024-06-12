Tragedy as young woman, 26, dies in horror smash with lorry
A PSNI statement says that “Louisa Jane Crawford was the driver of a black BMW which collided with a lorry on the Glenkeen Road at around 3.20am on Saturday morning, 8 June”.
"Officers investigating the circumstances of the crash are asking for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, to please get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 206 08/06/24,” it adds.
