Sam Bravo-Hibberd died just after his third child was born

A football-mad dad who died months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer has inspired a charity kickabout to help find a cure for the disease.

The five-a-side match is taking place on Saturday June 23 in honour of Sam Bravo-Hibberd from Hampton Water who died of a glioblastoma (GBM) in February; having been diagnosed in September just a few weeks after daughter Alejandria – Sam’s third child – was born.

Dozens of players and spectators are expected at Powerleague Peterborough, days after the Manchester United fan’s 35th birthday; Wednesday June 19.

Players are expected to travel from as far as Stafford to join in the round-robin tournament in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Organising the event is Sam’s widow, Mauricee, and her friend, Lois Stephens, 50, who is currently studying to be a student nurse.

Mauricee, 37, who works as a specialist practitioner in surgery, said: “Lois and I met at work more than a decade ago. She’s been amazing to organise such a big event, navigating exams and coursework whilst also being a mum.

“She organised a similar event in December when Sam was still alive, and we were trying to raise funds for private treatment including a clinical trial in Germany to try and prolong Sam’s life. Fortunately, Sam made it to watch some of the teams play that day and he was touched by the support of people with their time and donations.”

“Two months after the couple welcomed their third child, Sam, a former satellite engineer and business consultant had debulking surgery and radiotherapy as part of the NHS standard of care."

He was due to start a personalised vaccine trial treatment in Germany and Optune – a wearable portable device that delivers therapy, however, his cancer was too aggressive. He died earlier this year, leaving behind three children aged 14, three and 11 months.

As part of Sam’s legacy, Mauricee made a substantial donation to fund 100 days of next generation sequencing at the charity’s Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London.

Mauricee said: “Every day is hard without Sam especially as this was the first birthday without him.

“The support of our friends has been invaluable. I know he’d be chuffed we are all coming together again to remember him and fundraise for such an important cause.