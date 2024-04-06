Tragic toddler death after two-year-old found unconscious behind reclining armchair
A two-year-old child who was discovered unconscious behind a reclining armchair subsequently died, an inquest opening has heard.
Emaan Raza was found unconscious behind a family member's chair on Tawney Street, Oxford, on 19 May last year. She later passed away at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington.
Her death was confirmed by a physician the same day, and a post-mortem examination was carried out.
At an inquest opening at Oxford Coroner’s Court on 27 March, it was said that the medical cause of death was "features in keeping with crush asphyxia".
Crush asphyxia occurs when pressure is applied to the chest in a way that prevents regular respiration. A full inquest into the toddler’s death will be held at the same court at 10am on Monday 15 April.
Reclining armchairs can pose several dangers to toddlers and small children, who can get trapped or pinched in the moving parts of the reclining mechanism, such as the hinges or the space between the footrest and the seat.
Some reclining chairs also have a folding mechanism that can collapse unexpectedly if a child leans on it or tries to climb onto the chair while it's in the reclined position. It's important for parents and caregivers to exercise caution and supervision when using reclining armchairs around toddlers and small children.
