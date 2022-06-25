Strike action will continue today and rail services up and down the country will be severely affected

Today (25 June) is the third day of planned strike action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, and services across the country will be affected.

The first strike took place on 21 June and the second occurred on 23 June, causing major travel disruption. Today is the final day of planned strike action.

Rail companies have asked people to avoid travelling by train where possible today as the third stint of 24-hour strike takes place.

Roughly 40,000 union members are expected to participate in the strike action, and only a fifth of services will be running as 13 rail operators are affected.

Temple Meads station opened at 7am on MOnday due to the rail strikes, it normally opens at 4.30am.

Which services are running?

Services will mostly be restricted to the main lines (roughly half of lines in the UK) during the strike action, with many lines of lower priority having no services at all.

Many seaside towns across the country will have no services while the strike action is in effect - these include Bournemouth, Blackpool, Margate, Llandudno, and Skegness.

Additionally, services further north than Glasgow and Edinburgh will not run, and most lines in Wales will also be closed.

Even services on the main lines will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

As passenger journeys usually begin at 5am-6am and continue until past midnight, the limited services on main lines will also cause significant disruption.

Before travelling it is strongly recommended that you check that the service you need for travel is still running before leaving for your journey.

The best way to check whether the train you have planned to travel on is still running is by using the National Rail journey planner the morning of your journey.

You can also check directly with the travel provider that you are using.

Will there be delays on Sunday?

It is likely that there will be some disruption on Sunday 26 June, even though strikes will not be taking place.

Some services will start later on Sunday and run on a reduced service.

Chiltern, East Midlands Railway, Elizabeth Line, Great Northern, and Southern have all said that Sunday services will be affected by Saturday’s strike action.

Why are the strikes happening?

This week has seen the biggest UK rail strike in 30 years - and it is taking place over workers concerns for job security, working conditions, and pay.

The RMT is asking for a pay rise of at least 7% which comes as inflation grows to almost 10%.

They have been offered a 3% pay rise, but this comes with a caveat that they must accept new working conditions.

RMT secretary-general Mich Lynch is set to appear on BBC Question Times to answer questions about the ongoing rail strikes. (Credit: Getty Images)

RMT General Secretary, Mick Lynch said: “Now is the time to stand up and fight for every single railway worker in this dispute that we will win.”

“RMT members are leading the way for all workers in this country who are sick and tired of having their pay and conditions slashed by a mixture of big business profits and Government policy.”

Could there be more strikes?

Downing Street has called for RMT to call off the strikes as quickly as possible - but that’s unlikely to happen if talks continue to fail.

Lynch said that he would speak to union members to see if there will be a need for further strike action, and when this would be.

He told BBC Breakfast: “If we don’t get a settlement, it’s extremely likely there will be.”

Additionally, members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) union are voting up until early July on whether to take strike action.