Leslie Lewis was 78 and had been living in Doncaster.

He was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling west on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway when it was involved in a collision with another car between junctions 22 and 23, near Scammonden Bridge, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police investigating the crash are keen to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Lewis before the accident, which happened at around 2.06am.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie Lewis died in the crash on the M62

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist officers have been working to piece together Mr Lewis’s journey and have established he drove his car from Doncaster to the Hull area on the Friday evening before then travelling from Hull to Manchester.

He then came back to West Yorkshire on the M62, stopping at Hartshead Moor services, near Brighouse.

Mr Lewis then resumed his journey but exited from the services onto the wrong side of the carriageway.

The man who was driving the other car involved in the collision remains in hospital in a condition described by police as “serious but stable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Steve Suggitt, of West Yorkshire’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “ A great deal of work remains ongoing to investigate the circumstances of this collision which tragically resulted in Leslie’s death and in another driver receiving serious injuries.

“I am seeking assistance from any member of the public who may know Leslie and had contact with him on Friday, March 22 - whether in person or by telephone - as it is important we build up a full picture of the circumstances of the incident.

“If anyone has any information about Leslie’s movements that Friday evening, I urge them to contact us at the Major Collision Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing police number 13240158172.