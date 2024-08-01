ape2o and Chiltern Railways launch ‘Big Ape’ Water Refill Stations at Marylebone Station

In an exciting and important development for a plastic free future, ape2o has today unveiled a partnership with Chiltern Railways to bring their pioneering water refill stations to Marylebone Station, marking a major stride towards eradicating single-use plastics in transportation hubs.

This is the first Big Ape installation in a major London station, underlining ape2o’s significant progress in fighting the war on plastic and emphasising Chiltern Railways’ commitment to reducing single use plastic across its network. Big Ape’s bring the best people the best water on-the-go without destroying the planet. In partnership with Chiltern Railways, ape2o is now able to embolden their mission and convert more people to drink water without plastic. The partnership also highlights Chiltern’s broader ambition to modernise and green their operations by 2030. Nathan Sobers, Regional Manager (London), at Chiltern Railways stated: “We are delighted to partner with ape2o to bring their innovative water refill stations to Marylebone Station. Encouraging environmentally friendly practices among our customers fits in perfectly with our 2030 vision which places sustainability at the top of its agenda.” Primates of plastic abolition and providers of the best water you can drink, Big Ape’s don’t monkey around. Not just any refill stations; they are a beacon of technological advancement, offering chilled, ultra-filtered water—still or sparkling—at a fraction of the cost of plastic bottled water. There is no time to lose: less than 10% of single-use plastic bottles are recycled, the majority ending their journey in our oceans or landfills, or being incinerated, contributing to over a quarter of a million tonnes of CO2e emissions annually. ape2o founder, Anthony Newman comments, “We’re extremely proud to partner with Chiltern Railways at their flagship Marylebone station as the first station of many across their network where ape2o can help their customers refill and ditch the plastic.” And ape2o don’t just talk about it, they do it. 10% of all their sales go to ocean, freshwater, and marine life conservation and clean-up projects. The less plastic bottles used via Big Ape’s, the more these projects receive and the closer we get to a world without single use plastic. ape2o is water that gives back. A chest beating achievement in ape2o’s journey to date, partnering with Chiltern Railways is a swing in the right direction, but giant leaps are still required to reach their ultimate goal. More Big Apes are needed (and will follow) across the Chiltern Railways’ network and thanks to this inaugural partnership, ape2o’s continual mission to eradicate single use plastic for good is ON.