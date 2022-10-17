Police have closed a major road linking Essex and Kent after two people climbed up the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge

Police have closed a major road linking Essex and Kent after two Just Stop Oil protestors climbed to the top of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

Essex Police said officers were called just before 3.50am on Monday to a report that two people had climbed up the bridge at the Dartford Crossing and were “currently at height”.

Just Stop Oil said in a statement that two supporters of the group had scaled the structure “to demand that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents”.

Has the bridge been closed?

National Highways East has confirmed the A282 in Essex is closed southbound on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge (Dartford Crossing).

Essex Police are at the scene and managing the incident and National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Traffic travelling southbound/clockwise on the M25/A282 is being diverted via the East Bore Tunnel. Traffic travelling northbound/anti-clockwise is being confined to the West Bore Tunnel only with a height restriction of 4’8m (15’9").

Drivers are being warned of long delays of two hours above normal journey times on the anti-clockwise carriageway, with around seven miles of congestion.

There are also delays on approaching roads to the M25. There are 30 minute delays on the A13 near Thurrock and 50 minute delays on the A2 near Darenth.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and as safely for all involved.

“It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel. This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height.”

By 6am on Monday, the force said there were “delays of around 60 minutes”, while National Highways East wrote on Twitter at 7.11am that there were “120 minute delays with five miles of congestion on the approach”.

Traffic stopped after two of Just Stop Oil activists scaled the QE2 Bridge (Photo: PA)

The force added in a statement: “Our officers are continuing to work to resolve the issue on the Dartford Crossing after two people climbed up onto high cables early this morning. The QEII bridge is closed to allow us to resolve the situation as safely as possible and a diversion is in place through the tunnel.

“This is a complex operation due to the height at which the protestors are currently situated and it may take some but we are working as quickly as possible.

“We want to be clear – our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving. We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or things they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated through the day.”

What has Just Stop Oil said?

Just Stop Oil said that “two climbers ascended the two 84m masts on the north side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge forcing the police to stop traffic from entering the bridge”, adding “it is expected that the bridge will remain shut for at least 24 hours”.

Morgan Trowland, 39, a bridge design engineer from London, said in a statement released by Just Stop Oil: “As a professional civil engineer, each year as I renew my registration, I commit to acting within our code of ethics, which requires me to safeguard human life and welfare and the environment.

“Our government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production: killing human life and destroying our environment.

“I can’t challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I’m taking direct action, occupying the QE2 bridge until the government stops all new oil.”

Another protester, identified only as Marcus, 33, a teacher from London, said: “Only direct action will now help to reach the social tipping point we so urgently need.”

The A282 Dartford Crossing is currently the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

The 2.8km-long (1.7 mile) QEII Bridge southbound and two 1.4km-long (0.8 mile) tunnels northbound link Essex and Kent.