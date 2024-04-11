The lorry driver tragically died at the scene of the awful crash

North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on the B1248 at Wharram Le Street at around 11.35am on Tuesday. The crash – between a red DAF articulated HGV towing an open flatbed trailer and a green tractor and trailer which was carrying hay – happened as both vehicles were travelling towards Norton, near Malton in North Yorkshire. A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the 51-year-old driver of a red DAF articulated HGV towing an open flatbed trailer was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. We are supporting his family.

“The collision also involved a green tractor and trailer which was carrying hay. The driver was a man aged in early 50s who is assisting us with enquiries. He was uninjured. Both vehicles were traveling towards Norton when the collision occurred. We’re appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or seen the vehicles prior to the incident.”

