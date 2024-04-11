Lorry driver dies at scene of crash as HGV towing open flatbed trailer collides with tractor and trailer carrying hay
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on the B1248 at Wharram Le Street at around 11.35am on Tuesday. The crash – between a red DAF articulated HGV towing an open flatbed trailer and a green tractor and trailer which was carrying hay – happened as both vehicles were travelling towards Norton, near Malton in North Yorkshire. A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the 51-year-old driver of a red DAF articulated HGV towing an open flatbed trailer was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. We are supporting his family.
“The collision also involved a green tractor and trailer which was carrying hay. The driver was a man aged in early 50s who is assisting us with enquiries. He was uninjured. Both vehicles were traveling towards Norton when the collision occurred. We’re appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or seen the vehicles prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, and ask for Gemma Brett, quoting reference number 12240061639. Alternatively, email [email protected] quoting the reference number in the subject line.
