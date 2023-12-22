A 19-year-old has died and another has been arrested by police after a horror crash on the M62.

A teenager, aged just 19, died in the collision in Yorkshire

The M62 in Greater Manchester is closed in both directions between J21 (Milnrow, near Rochdale) and J22 (Denshaw), due to a serious collision involving at least 2 cars.

One of the cars overturned and came to rest on its roof on the eastbound carriageway, National Highways said. A significant amount of debris landed on the westbound carriageway. Now, police have provided an update.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “On Thursday 21 December 2023 at around 10:30pm, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M62 between near junction 21 in Milnrow.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a 19-year-old man – a passenger in the vehicle - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital and the remaining passenger suffered no injuries. Initial enquiries suggest that a grey Vauxhall Astra was driving westbound on the M62 near to junction 21 in Milnrow when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the central barriers.

“Subsequently, the car then crossed over onto the eastbound carriageway and overturned. The 19-year-old driver was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for further questioning.

“GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number of 3685 of 21/12/2023. Information can also be shared using our 'report' tool or LiveChat function on our website: www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity - Crimestoppers - anonymously on 0800 555 111.

All emergency services attended the scene.

North West Motorway Police Group carried out complex investigation work.

Police are now preparing to reopen the motorway.

Police and National Highways also detailed the best diversion route – however traffic is now also very heavy on these roads:

Exit the M62 at J21 and take the second exit on to the A6193

At the roundabout with the A640, take the second exit on to the A640

At the signalised junction with the A663, turn left and follow the A640 towards Denshaw

At the junction with the A672, turn left on to the A672

At the junction with the M62 J22, turn right and rejoin the eastbound carriageway

Exit the M62 at J22 and turn left on to the A672 towards Denshaw

At the junction with the A640, turn right on to the A640 towards Newhey

At the signalised junction, turn right continuing on the A640

At the roundabout with the A6193, take the first exit on to the A6193

At the roundabout with the M62 J21, take the first exit and rejoin the westbound carriageway