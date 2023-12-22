The M62 has been closed in both directions overnight following a serious crash – with delays expected throughout the morning.

There are huge tailbacks because of the M62 closure

The M62 in Greater Manchester is closed in both directions between J21 (Milnrow, near Rochdale) and J22 (Denshaw), due to a serious collision involving at least 2 cars.

One of the cars overturned and came to rest on its roof on the eastbound carriageway, National Highways said.

A significant amount of debris landed on the westbound carriageway.

All emergency services attended the scene.

North West Motorway Police Group are carrying out complex investigation work.

National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are also on scene.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours this morning.

Diversion Routes

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on eastbound road signs:

Exit the M62 at J21 and take the second exit on to the A6193

At the roundabout with the A640, take the second exit on to the A640

At the signalised junction with the A663, turn left and follow the A640 towards Denshaw

At the junction with the A672, turn left on to the A672

At the junction with the M62 J22, turn right and rejoin the eastbound carriageway

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on westbound road signs:

Exit the M62 at J22 and turn left on to the A672 towards Denshaw

At the junction with the A640, turn right on to the A640 towards Newhey

At the signalised junction, turn right continuing on the A640

At the roundabout with the A6193, take the first exit on to the A6193

At the roundabout with the M62 J21, take the first exit and rejoin the westbound carriageway