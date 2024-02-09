Commuters have been caught in serious delays on the M25

AA Traffic News states: “Severe delays, three lanes closed and queueing traffic for seven-miles due to crash investigation work on M25 anticlockwise from J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) to J7 M23. Congestion to J9 Leatherhead. Was closed since midnight after a serious accident.

"Severe delays of 107 minutes and delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J9 A243 (Leatherhead) and J7 M23 J8. Average speed five mph.”

Those planning to travel by train are urged to plan ahead this morning. A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “The Met Office have issued warnings for rain today. Should there be flooding on the track or electricity supply/signal faults, trains may need to take alternative routes or be delayed, revised or cancelled. Please allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey today.