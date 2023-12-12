Travellers descend on Northampton residential street and 'move concrete block so others can join them'
Travellers have descended on to a residential street in Northampton.
Around three caravans have been parked in Ransome Road, Far Cotton, since Thursday (December 7).
Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said she is ‘concerned’ more could join them.
The councillor said: “There are three caravans there. It takes four caravans to make an encampment. I’m concerned they’ve moved a concrete block to get in so others can join them for Christmas. I visited this morning and saw they’ve caused damage to a post.”
West Northants Council’s traveller unit says it is aware of the situation.
A council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of this and our Northamptonshire Traveller Unit (NTU) is liaising with the police and visiting the site daily. We are unable to provide timeframe [on an eviction] but will continue to work with all parties on this.”
The spokeswoman added that the NTU operates throughout the Christmas period.
Northants Police said: “We are aware of this and are assisting the council. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are paying daily visits and patrols to the location in order to monitor any issues and deal with them accordingly.”