“We are unable to provide timeframe [on an eviction],” says council

Travellers have descended on to a residential street in Northampton.

Around three caravans have been parked in Ransome Road, Far Cotton, since Thursday (December 7).

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said she is ‘concerned’ more could join them.

The caravans in Ransome Road on Monday (December 11)

The councillor said: “There are three caravans there. It takes four caravans to make an encampment. I’m concerned they’ve moved a concrete block to get in so others can join them for Christmas. I visited this morning and saw they’ve caused damage to a post.”

West Northants Council’s traveller unit says it is aware of the situation.

A council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of this and our Northamptonshire Traveller Unit (NTU) is liaising with the police and visiting the site daily. We are unable to provide timeframe [on an eviction] but will continue to work with all parties on this.”

The spokeswoman added that the NTU operates throughout the Christmas period.

Councillor Davenport says the travellers have moved a concrete block to gain entry