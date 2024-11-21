Ken Reid has died

Veteran Northern Ireland journalist Ken Reid has died at the age of 69 after an illness, his family has announced.

A sea of tributes have poured in for the respected journalist who was best known as the long-time political editor of UTV, where he reported on many of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before chronicling the peace process.

Mr Reid had previously spoken publicly about his battle with leukaemia and received well wishes from former prime minister Tony Blair among others.

He was married to Liz and was father to three children – Gareth, Sarah and Sophie – and a grandfather.

Mr Reid’s career in journalism began in 1977 at the News Letter and he was later sports editor and editor at the Sunday News. He then worked for the Cork Examiner before joining UTV in 1994, where he held a number of senior editorial positions over 27 years before his retirement. During his time as political editor he interviewed seven prime ministers and well as US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

DUP LEADER GAVIN ROBINSON:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Ken’s passing. He was a colossus is his field. Ken was a special journalist in Northern Ireland as someone who managed to get to the heart of all the major political stories and cover the difficult issues whilst remaining the respect, admiration and affection of representatives from all political opinions.

"He had contacts locally and nationally built up over many many years and his passing will be deeply felt by many of us.

"My thoughts are with his wife and family at this difficult time but I hope the regard that he was held in by so many can offer some comfort to them as they comprehend such a huge loss.

"Despite his illness, Ken was keen use his condition to campaign for better outcomes for patients and raise public awareness. This is a testament to his view of public service.”

FIRST MINISTER MICHELLE O’NEILL:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Reid, a true giant in local journalism, and an all-round gentleman.

“Ken was an award-winning journalist who was incredibly dedicated to his work, having covered some of the most historic moments in our politics.

“His strength and courage in the face of illness served as an inspiration to many, as he became a powerful advocate for raising awareness of cancer.

“We mourn the loss of a dear friend, and a remarkable man.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Liz, their children and grandchildren, and his colleagues at ITV during this incredibly difficult time.”

SDLP LEADER CLAIRE HANNA:

“For generations of people in Northern Ireland Ken Reid was a familiar face on our television screens. From the darkest days of the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement and the early years of the peace settlement, he was a reassuring figure, who offered keen analysis with a comforting whit and easy charm, though he suffered no fools.

“Right up until his retirement, Ken was very active and our paths crossed on many occasions as he covered every facet of political life here. The high regard he was held in by everyone in Northern Ireland has been evident in the outpouring of love and support for him as he courageously and stoically battled illness in recent years.

“On behalf of the SDLP I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and UTV and media colleagues. His impact on the media landscape here will not be soon forgotten.”

HEALTH MINISTER MIKE NESBITT:

“I want to first and foremost express my deepest condolences to Ken’s wife Liz, his children and grandchildren and the whole family circle.

“It is hard to put into words the sadness felt today by all of us who knew Ken.

“The tributes that will pour in for him will demonstrate the great esteem in which he was held. I hope this will provide some comfort to his family.

“I met Ken just a few weeks back at a blood cancer awareness event and he was in good spirits. While he had a long struggle with poor health, his death is still a shock.

“I will remember him not just as a friend and a long-standing colleague, but as one of best journalists Northern Ireland has produced.

“Most importantly, he was a good and kind man, always supportive to fellow journalists regardless of who they worked for.

“His integrity and professionalism meant he was trusted and respected across the political spectrum. He landed countless scoops as a result. Because he was authentic, kind, curious and caring in equal measure. He was even handed and entirely trustworthy.

“He had a zest for life, for work and for sport. Most of all, he had a deep and abiding love for his family. All of us who worked with him and knew him are devastated today. The world of broadcasting and journalism is a lesser place without Big Ken. My broadcasting brother.”

TUV LEADER JIM ALLISTER:

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of veteran journalist Ken Reid.

"Ken and his family live in North Antrim and I want to pass on to his wife and family my condolences.

"Ken’s achievements in journalism will live on after him. The tenacity with which he pursued a story was matched only by the strength and dignity with which he fought his illness.

"He will long be remembered fondly not just locally but much further afield.”

TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS:

"It is with the utmost sadness that I have learned of the death of veteran journalist and former UTV political editor Ken Reid.

“Ken Reid was a giant of journalism and broadcasting in Northern Ireland at key moments for 30-years during the peace process.

“He had a front row seat for all the main events and shared his insight with great clarity and expertise to a generation of viewers across Northern Ireland, Ireland and Britain.

“Off air he was an interesting and well informed gentleman who didn’t need to dominate the limelight.

“To his family, friends and many colleagues, I am sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.”

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY:

“It is with great sadness that Queen’s University has learnt of the passing of the legendary journalist and former Ulster Television political editor Ken Reid. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and his wide circle of friends.

“It was just under a year ago, on 25 January, 2024, that our Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer presented him with a Chancellor’s Medal for his services to journalism.

“The other recipient that night was his BBC counterpart Stephen Grimason, who also sadly passed away earlier this year on 28 April. Two media giants gone within a number of months of each other.

“Not only was Ken one of our greatest and most respected political correspondents, more importantly he was a man of compassion, modesty and fundamental decency, an outstanding human being. In the rough and tumble world of politics, in which relationships between elected representatives and the journalists tasked with holding them to account can often be fractious, Ken was held in the highest regard by political parties on all sides, by his professional colleagues and by the wider public.

“Both Ken and Stephen were extremely proud to receive the Chancellor’s Medal in front of their many journalistic colleagues who turned up on the night to pay tribute to them. But they were both most pleased at the opportunity to share their recognition, success, and stories on the night with their families.

“Queen’s believed it was fitting and our privilege to honour both men who each made such a huge contribution to the media in Northern Ireland, during the most turbulent years of life here. Their contribution cannot be understated.

“During the GFA25 events at this University, Ken had advised that he would be unable to attend the Media in Conflict and Peace event due to being hospitalised. But after hearing Senator George Mitchell deliver an emotional and unforgettable speech at the opening session, Ken contacted the University.

“He said that he had felt so inspired by a man who was almost 90 years old and had crossed the Atlantic to be here, that he had sought permission from his doctors to leave hospital for a couple of hours, turning up in a wheelchair so he could take part. A clear example of his personal tenacity and commitment to telling the story of the achievement of peace in Northern Ireland and the central role of the media, of which he was a major part.

“Ken defined the golden era of journalism and the legacy of his contribution to the profession will never be forgotten.

“His family remain in our thoughts and our University community will remember his sharp sense of humour, dedication to the truth, and his love of his family.

“Rest in Peace Ken. We will not see your likes again."

EDITOR OF NEWS AT UTV CHRIS HAGAN:

“Ken was the master of his craft. A brilliant role model who set standards.

“People said when prime ministers talked and they talked about Northern Ireland, they talked to Ken.

“He had the true inside track. It made him probably the most trusted journalist in Northern Ireland.

“People tuned in because they trusted him.”

SENIOR NEWS LETTER JOURNALIST BILLY KENNEDY:

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Ken Reid. I worked with Ken for several years at the News Letter in the late 1970s.

"Big Ken was a great colleague, genuine, likeable and a quite humorous guy, who, after his News Letter stint, moved on to become sports editor at Sunday News in the same building on Donegall Street.

"Ken was a big rugby enthusiast and a Cliftonville fan, which, with my Linfield connections, we cordially disagreed.

"After leaving Century Newspaper Ken went on to have a very successful career as political editor with Ulster Television.

"Ken bravely fought serious illness; he will be greatly missed by family, his journalistic colleagues and wide circle of friends. My sincere sympathy is extended to his family.”

CLIFTONVILLE FOOTBALL CLUB:

"Cliftonville Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the death of respected broadcaster and lifelong Reds fan Ken Reid.

“A former newspaper journalist who is best known for his distinguished role of political editor at UTV, Ken was named News Broadcaster of the Year at the CIPR Press and Broadcast Awards in both 2005 and 2006, and was a familiar and formidable figure to politicians the world over.

“He regularly expressed his love for – and, in time honoured tradition, regular frustrations with – Cliftonville to his many social media followers and was the Guest of Honour at the Club’s Matchday Lunch in February 2020.

"Having been gifted his first Season Ticket by his grandfather back in 1961, he later went on to become a Full Member of the Club, and all at Solitude extend our condolences to Ken’s family, many friends and work colleagues at this very difficult time.

“May he rest in peace.”