Tyler Cox, an 18-year-old woman, and Darren Reilly, a 55-year-old man, died during the motorway crash

The families of a man and woman killed in a crash on the M1 have paid tribute to their loved ones. They were both killed in a collision involving a Range Rover that crashed into trees as it veered off the motorway. At roughly 8.10pm on Easter Monday between Bricket Wood and Watford the silver Range Rover crashed.

Tyler Cox, an 18-year-old woman, and Darren Reilly, a 55-year-old man, died at the scene. Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that three other people in the vehicle suffered injuries as a result of the crash. A woman remains in hospital, while a male and a female, have been discharged and are continuing to recover from their injuries at home. Their families released tributes via the police force commemorating their lives.

Tyler Cox’s family said in a statement: “Tyler was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and friend. At just 18 she possessed a rare openness that endeared her to all. She offered genuine love and compliments, regardless of familiarity. Tyler was a calm within chaos. Despite her typical teenage interests in TikTok and K-pop, her maturity and wisdom was undeniably beyond her years. Her giggles at what was going on around her was sometimes the only reminder of how young she was. Tyler's humble nature and determination, combined with how perceptive she was, hinted at the heights she could reach in life. What an amazing girl we had. Her energy, indescribable in words, is deeply missed by all who knew her. Though her absence is felt keenly, we must find solace in the belief that Tyler now rests in eternal peace, her spirit unencumbered by earthly concerns. Until we meet again. We love you.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed both families wish for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Darren’s family said in tribute: “Our dad was a brilliant dad. In fact, the best dad who loved us with all his heart. He would do anything for anyone in his heart and made sure he went above and beyond for his own. He lived life to the absolute max. In his 55 years he did more than anyone else could manage in two lifetimes. Dad had the biggest personality, the biggest heart and when he was passionate about something, everyone knew. He was the most spontaneous man and such a loveable rogue. He will be missed by his friends, family and everyone that knew him. He leaves a large void in our family, a void that will never be filled.”