Tributes paid to tragic boy who drowned while swimming at beauty spot
Emergency services were called to concerns for a boy in the water at Scotman’s Flash at around 3pm on Saturday (September 7).
Despite their best efforts, 15-year-old Alex Crook died a short time later.
Sources say that the Beech Hill teenager was with friends on the bank when he went in the water.
His friends managed to attract the attention of the safety boats.
It is believed that he was underwater for six minutes before he was pulled out by members of the public and staff at Scotman’s Flash.
A social media post by Scotman’s Flash said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young man at the flash earlier today.
“Our staff noticed the young man in the water and attempted to save him but were sadly unable to.
"We'd like to thank them for their courage and determination.
“Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
A Crowdfunding page has been set up by Alex’s auntie Rachel Marron to help raise money for his funeral.
It has already surpassed its £1,000 target
It said: “I've set up this page to help my brother and Alex's mum after the devastating loss of their son. “As you can imagine trying to sort a funeral for your 15-year-old son is something no-one should ever have to do. “If this is the only I can do to help in anyway I can.”
Many people have paid tribute to Alex with their donations.
One said: “Absolutely devastating. I hope this small token helps the family on some way.
"Thinking of you all at this very sad time.”
Another added: “Thinking of you all at this tragic time. Rest in peace Alex”
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 3pm yesterday (Saturday September 7), officers were called over concerns for a 15-year-old male in the water at Scotman’s Flash, Wigan.
“He was recovered from the water by members of the public but sadly, he passed away despite the best efforts of emergency services
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and his family are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”
